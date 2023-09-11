Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko Nishimura Kometa Kakariki hou i kitea ka kitea mo te wa tuatahi i roto i te 400 tau

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 11, 2023
Ko Nishimura Kometa Kakariki hou i kitea ka kitea mo te wa tuatahi i roto i te 400 tau

A newly-discovered green comet named Nishimura, after amateur Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura who discovered it, is currently visible for the first time in more than 400 years. Nishimura spotted the comet using a Canon digital camera and a telephoto lens. Comets are chunks of dirty ice that remain from the debris left over when our solar system first formed. Typically, comets stay far away from the sun and are frozen and invisible to us. However, occasionally, a comet will approach the sun.

As the sun’s heat begins to evaporate the icy material in the comet, the dirt and dust inside become freed, creating the tail of the comet that is visible from Earth. Nishimura’s discovery is remarkable considering the prevalence of automated telescopes. Amateur astronomers like Nishimura often find it challenging to discover something that is not already on the star chart.

To see the Nishimura comet, you need to be in the northern hemisphere and look towards your eastern horizon before sunrise. The best opportunity to see it is on Tuesday morning when it is closest to Earth. On September 17, the comet will be closest to the sun and will eventually become visible from the southern hemisphere. Look for it in the constellation of Leo and use binoculars or a small telescope for a good view.

Rauemi: Ko nga mea katoa e whakaarohia ana, NASA, NurPhoto mā Getty Images

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

New Article Title: The Benefits of Practicing Mindfulness Meditation

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
pūtaiao

Ko te Whakamatau Oxygen Mars a NASA ka whakaputa i te hāora ki runga i te Ao Whero

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha
pūtaiao

Ko te mea ngaro o te tini o nga momo i hurahia: he tirohanga hou mai i nga tirohanga kanorau koiora.

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

New Article Title: The Benefits of Practicing Mindfulness Meditation

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
hangarau

Takahanga Whakarewa Apple 2023: Nga Manakohanga mo te raupapa iPhone 15 me etahi atu

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
hangarau

Ko te NBA 2K24 ka whiwhi i nga whakaheinga nui, ka uru atu ki nga rarangi o nga keemu kuare noa i runga i te Steam.

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
hangarau

Whakamīharo Star Fox Arwing Recreation i Starfield

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments