I mohiotia a Nikhil Koratkar hei hoa mo te American Physical Society mo nga Paionia Nanoscale Innovations

Nikhil Koratkar, a distinguished professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been honored as a fellow of the American Physical Society (APS). Known for his groundbreaking contributions to nanoscale science and technology, Koratkar has revolutionized the use of nanoscale materials in composites and energy storage devices.

The APS Fellowship Program acknowledges individuals who have made exceptional strides in physics through original research, publication, and remarkable innovations in the application of physics to science and technology. Koratkar’s work in the Division of Materials Physics has been recognized for its transformative impact on nanoscale science and technology. His discoveries include the groundbreaking identification of partial van der Waals transparency in graphene and his trailblazing use of nanostructured materials in composites and energy storage devices.

Koratkar expressed his heartfelt appreciation for receiving this prestigious recognition, emphasizing the significance it holds for him. He attributes his passion for academic research to influential figures in the field, such as Richard Feynman and Robert Resnick, both APS fellows. Following in the footsteps of these idols is both fulfilling and humbling for Koratkar.

At Rensselaer, Koratkar focuses his research on the synthesis, characterization, and application of nanoscale materials. He examines their fundamental properties in areas such as mechanics, electricity, heat, optics, and optoelectronics, and pioneers the development of various composites, coatings, and energy storage devices. As a testament to his expertise and mentorship, he has successfully guided 27 Ph.D. students, many of whom now hold prominent positions in academia and industry.

With over 240 journal papers to his name, including contributions to prestigious publications like Nature and Science, Koratkar’s research has garnered more than 33,000 citations. He has also been recognized as a highly cited researcher by Clarivate Analytics. Additionally, Koratkar holds four battery patents and is a co-founder of Alsym Energy, a battery company based in Woburn, Massachusetts. Alsym Energy is dedicated to developing a new class of non-flammable, non-toxic, low-cost, and sustainable batteries for applications in stationary storage, maritime, and automotive industries.

Koratkar’s profound influence extends far beyond academia, shaping public opinion on nanotechnology and energy storage. His work has been prominently featured in major media outlets, disseminating knowledge and raising awareness. By translating fundamental molecular-level insights into practical solutions for energy storage challenges, Koratkar is actively contributing to the creation of environmentally and economically sustainable energy solutions.

Shekhar Garde, the dean of Rensselaer’s School of Engineering, commended Koratkar’s leadership in the field and his ability to address pressing energy storage issues. With his well-deserved recognition as a fellow of the APS, Koratkar continues to propel the field of nanoscale science and technology forward, paving the way for a more energy-efficient future.

