Two trailblazing NASA astronauts, Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara, made history on Wednesday, November 1, as they embarked on their inaugural spacewalk outside the awe-inspiring International Space Station (ISS). Encased in their iconic space suits, the duo embarked on a mission to remove critical electronics gear and replace essential hardware that supports the station’s vital solar arrays.

Commencing their adventure at 5:35 p.m. IST, the spacewalk was projected to exceed an impressive duration of six and a half hours. The magnitude of their endeavor was not lost on Moghbeli, recognizable by her suit adorned with vibrant red stripes, and O’Hara, humble in her unmarked attire. Both astronauts have been valuable members of Expedition 70 since its commencement on September 27, following their arrival at the ISS earlier this year.

As they floated gracefully above the Earth, Moghbeli and O’Hara became part of a select group of pioneers. This marks their first foray into the challenging world of extravehicular activities, better known as spacewalks. The significance of their achievement resonates beyond the boundaries of our planet, serving as an inspiration for aspiring astronauts and scientists alike.

FAQ:

Q: What is a spacewalk?

A: A spacewalk, also referred to as an extravehicular activity (EVA), is when an astronaut leaves the confines of their spacecraft to venture out into the vastness of space. This allows them to perform critical tasks, such as repairs or maintenance, outside the spacecraft.

Q: What are the solar arrays on the International Space Station?

A: The solar arrays are an essential component of the International Space Station, providing electrical power to the orbiting laboratory. They harness the Sun’s energy and convert it into electricity, sustaining the vital systems onboard the ISS.

Q: Why is this spacewalk significant?

A: NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara made history with their first spacewalk, becoming part of an exclusive group of individuals who have ventured outside their spacecraft. Their accomplishment demonstrates the continuous progress and exploration of humanity in space, inspiring future generations to pursue careers in science and space exploration.

Rauemi:

– NASA: www.nasa.gov