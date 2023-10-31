NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is closing in on its highly anticipated first asteroid encounter scheduled for November 1. The spacecraft’s optical navigation team has successfully executed a trajectory correction maneuver on September 29, accurately aligning the spacecraft for its flyby of the small main belt asteroid known as Dinkinesh. At approximately 12:54 p.m. EDT, Lucy is expected to pass by the asteroid at a distance of about 265 miles (425 km).

Prior to the close approach, on October 28, the team sent the spacecraft a final knowledge update, providing the most up-to-date data regarding the spacecraft and asteroid’s relative positions. This precise dataset will guide the spacecraft throughout the majority of the 500,000-mile (800,000 km) journey that currently separates Lucy from Dinkinesh.

Roughly an hour before the closest approach, when Lucy is about 10,000 miles (16,000 km) away from the asteroid, the spacecraft will begin actively monitoring Dinkinesh using its terminal tracking system. Although due to the small size of the asteroid, the system is not expected to fully “lock-on” until a few minutes before the closest approach.

During the flyby, the terminal tracking system will autonomously adjust the spacecraft’s orientation to keep Dinkinesh within the field of view of the science instruments, even as the spacecraft speeds by at around 10,000 mph (4.5 m/s). This will mark the inaugural use of this system in real spaceflight conditions, serving as a crucial test for future missions.

As Lucy approaches Dinkinesh on November 1, the spacecraft will rotate to continuously track the asteroid. This repositioning will temporarily render the high-gain antenna unable to communicate with Earth until the encounter sequence is completed and the spacecraft reorients itself to point the antenna back towards Earth. Over the following weeks, imagery, scientific data, and engineering information collected during the flyby will be transmitted back to Earth.

With the upcoming asteroid encounter, Lucy will pave the way for new discoveries and insights into the formation and evolution of our solar system. Stay tuned for updates and further insights into this groundbreaking mission.

