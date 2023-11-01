NASA’s Juno spacecraft has made a groundbreaking discovery on Ganymede, Jupiter’s largest moon. During a recent flyby in June 2021, Juno’s Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) spectrometer detected the presence of salts and organic compounds on the moon’s surface, revealing intriguing insights into its composition and history.

Ganymede, boasting a diameter larger than the planet Mercury, possesses a massive ocean beneath its icy crust. Juno’s analysis provided valuable information about the moon’s chemistry and interactions within Jupiter’s atmosphere and its moons.

The JIRAM instrument identified various salts, including hydrated sodium chloride, ammonium chloride, and sodium bicarbonate. Additionally, Juno potentially discovered aliphatic aldehydes, organic compounds that have important implications for understanding Ganymede’s formation and evolution.

The fact that these compounds and salts were detected is quite remarkable considering Ganymede’s proximity to Jupiter’s intense magnetic field. The magnetic shield around Ganymede’s equator seems to protect the surface from the detrimental effects of electrons and heavy ions emitted by Jupiter’s magnetic field, enabling the preservation of these substances.

Scott Bolton, Juno’s principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute, explains, “We found the greatest abundance of salts and organics in the dark and bright terrains at latitudes protected by the magnetic field. This suggests we are seeing the remnants of a deep ocean brine that reached the surface of this frozen world.”

These findings raise questions about the existence of hydrothermal activity and interactions between Ganymede’s subsurface ocean and the rocks deep within the moon. The presence of hydrothermal vents or extensive water-rock interactions could account for the observed balance of salts. Sodium salts, in particular, are significant indicators of aqueous alteration within Ganymede.

While the authors of the study published in Nature Astronomy acknowledge the possibility of other processes contributing to the formation of these salts, they emphasize the need for further investigation. Ganymede’s thick crust and potential surface exchanges suggest complex dynamics between its shallow crust and surface as well as potential external deposition of these salts.

Juno’s mission, which began in 2011, has already been extended twice due to its remarkable discoveries. As the second mission to orbit Jupiter after NASA’s Galileo probe, Juno continues to shed light on the gas giant’s weather, magnetic environment, and history. With its scheduled operation until September 2025, Juno promises to unveil more secrets hidden within our solar system’s largest planet and its captivating moons.

