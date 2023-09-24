Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko te OSIRIS-REx Capsule a NASA kua whakaturia ki te whenua me te Tauira Asteroid

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 24, 2023
Ko te OSIRIS-REx Capsule a NASA kua whakaturia ki te whenua me te Tauira Asteroid

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx capsule is scheduled to make a parachute landing in the Utah desert on Sunday, marking the end of its seven-year long mission. If the landing is successful, it will be the third and largest asteroid sample to have ever been brought to Earth.

Launched in collaboration with the University of Arizona in September 2016, the OSIRIS-REx mission aimed to collect samples from Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid rich in carbon. After four years, the capsule successfully landed on Bennu’s surface and collected approximately 250 grams of dust.

NASA scientist Amy Simon described the upcoming sample return as “historic,” noting that it will be the largest sample brought back since the Apollo moon rocks. The samples are expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the habitability of Earth.

The safe landing of the capsule is considered risky, but mission managers at NASA are optimistic about a “spot-on” touchdown. The successful return of the asteroid sample will be a significant achievement for the mission and for future asteroid exploration.

Rauemi:
- Reuters
– AFP

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

I Angitū te Whakarewa a SpaceX 21 Starlink Satellites ki Orbit

Sep 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
pūtaiao

Te tirotiro i te waahi mo nga rawa taiao: he otinga mo te kore o te whenua?

Sep 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia
pūtaiao

Mokowā Wahine mai i te Wai Marama: Te Ake o te Tuhura Mokowhiti me te Ohanga

Sep 25, 2023 Kapariera Botha

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

I Angitū te Whakarewa a SpaceX 21 Starlink Satellites ki Orbit

Sep 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te tirotiro i te waahi mo nga rawa taiao: he otinga mo te kore o te whenua?

Sep 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Mokowā Wahine mai i te Wai Marama: Te Ake o te Tuhura Mokowhiti me te Ohanga

Sep 25, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Nga Hurorirori o te Whanaketanga Embryonic o te Tangata Moata

Sep 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments