Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko te Tauira Asteroid a NASA ka whakaatuhia ki nga Whare Taonga E toru

ByKapariera Botha

Sep 27, 2023
Ko te Tauira Asteroid a NASA ka whakaatuhia ki nga Whare Taonga E toru

Three museums have been chosen by NASA to display small samples of the asteroid Bennu, which was brought back to Earth by the space agency’s OSIRIS-REx mission. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, Space Center Houston, and the University of Arizona’s Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum will each exhibit a piece of the asteroid. The National Museum of Natural History expects to receive two samples, one of which will be a cornerstone of the museum’s research initiative exploring the origins of life on Earth. The Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum plans to display the sample in November. Space Center Houston, the visitor center for NASA’s Johnson Space Center, sees the sample as a reminder of humanity’s curiosity and the quest to unlock the mysteries of the universe.

The details of the exhibits are still being worked out, but the museums have been told to be ready for the possible delivery of their Bennu samples as early as mid-November. First, scientists need to inspect, categorize, and study the contents of the OSIRIS-REx capsule, which is estimated to be holding about 8.8 ounces (250 grams) of rocks and soil. The spacecraft landed on Earth with more material than expected, and there are indications that at least four times the amount of material initially promised may have been collected.

Most of the material will be distributed to a sample analysis team for scientific study. After six months, a sample catalog will be released, and more of the material will be made available for research by scientists worldwide. A portion of the material will be given to the Canadian Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) as part of collaboration agreements. The remaining samples will be held at the Johnson Space Center, with a backup stored at a secure facility in New Mexico, following the protocols used to protect the Apollo moon rocks.

Source: Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Space Center Houston, University of Arizona’s Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum

By Kapariera Botha

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Taputapu Pūtaiao i runga i te Chandrayaan-3 Kōwae e Tuku Raka ana mo te Akoranga Exoplanet Ake

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
pūtaiao

Chandrayaan-3: Ka ngaro te tumanako mo Vikram Lander me Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Ko nga Maataki JWST e kii ana i te whakakinotanga o nga whetu ki nga inenga o te TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Kapariera Botha

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Taputapu Pūtaiao i runga i te Chandrayaan-3 Kōwae e Tuku Raka ana mo te Akoranga Exoplanet Ake

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Chandrayaan-3: Ka ngaro te tumanako mo Vikram Lander me Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko nga Maataki JWST e kii ana i te whakakinotanga o nga whetu ki nga inenga o te TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Tetahi Waea Kati: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Ka whakatata atu ki te whenua

Sep 28, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments