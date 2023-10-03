NASA is preparing to launch its Psyche mission on October 12th from the Kennedy Space Center after a delay due to technical issues with the spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters. The mission aims to explore a rare type of asteroid that may provide insights into how Earth-like planets are formed.

The spacecraft, also called Psyche, will embark on a six-year journey to reach an asteroid named Psyche, located between Mars and Jupiter. This asteroid is distinct because it is predominantly made of metal and could be the remnants of planetary building blocks. By studying this unique asteroid, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the internal structure of planets.

During the mission, which is expected to last 26 months, the spacecraft will orbit Psyche and conduct detailed mapping and analysis of its properties. The team plans to explore the asteroid in unprecedented detail, unraveling its composition and structure.

The Psyche asteroid is approximately 173 miles long, making it the largest known metal-rich asteroid in our solar system. According to Lori Glaze, the director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division, the heavy metals inside planets usually settle at the core while the lighter rocky material is pushed to the surface. However, if a significant impact were to occur, it could expose the metal core. Exploring Psyche will provide scientists with a unique opportunity to observe and study the interior of a planet.

The mission is a collaboration between Arizona State University and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, with the latter responsible for mission management, operations, and navigation.

NASA plans to live stream the launch on NASA TV and various social media platforms. This groundbreaking mission presents an exciting opportunity to unlock the mysteries of planetary formation and gain valuable insights into the composition of our solar system.

Source:

– Please provide URLs of original source articles