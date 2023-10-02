Te Ora Taone

Kua Whakataarua e NASA te Mihana Asteroid Psyche i te wiki kotahi

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 2, 2023
NASA has announced a one-week delay for its Psyche asteroid mission, now scheduled to launch on 12 October. The $1.2 billion mission aims to study the asteroids of the same name, which are located between Mars and Jupiter.

The reason for the delay is to allow NASA’s team to complete verification of the parameters used to control the Psyche spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters. These parameters were adjusted in response to updated warmer temperature predictions for the thrusters.

The schedule change was announced during a flight readiness review at the Kennedy Space Centre, where an agreement was made to conduct a “static fire” test of the Falcon Heavy rocket on 29 September. Static fires are standard prelaunch tests in which the rocket’s first-stage engines are briefly fired while the vehicle remains anchored to the ground.

The Psyche mission will be the first NASA mission for the Falcon Heavy, which is currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation after NASA’s Space Launch System. If all goes according to plan, the spacecraft will arrive at the 170-mile-wide (280 kilometers) space rock Psyche in 2029.

Scientists believe that Psyche may expose the core of a protoplanet, making this mission of great interest and potentially providing valuable insights into the early formation of the solar system.

Source: Space.com, Mint.com

