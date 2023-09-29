Ko NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio e whakatakoto ana i nga rekoata hou o Amerika mo te wa i te mokowhiti

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has achieved a remarkable feat, breaking the American record for the longest time spent in space. Rubio spent an impressive 371 days on board the International Space Station (ISS), surpassing the previous record. During his time in space, Rubio traveled approximately 157 million miles and completed 5,936 orbits around the Earth. This distance is equivalent to approximately 328 round trips to the Moon.

Rubio’s extended duration in space was not originally planned. His mission was intended to last six months, but an accident altered the course of his mission. In December, just three months after reaching space, the Russian Soyuz MS-22 capsule that carried Rubio and two Russian cosmonauts experienced a massive coolant leak. This prompted concerns from NASA and the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, about the safety of the crew upon reentry.

Typically, astronauts return to Earth in the same capsule they launched on. However, due to the coolant leak, Rubio and his fellow crew members, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, had to wait for a rescue mission. They watched as other crews arrived and departed from the ISS while they awaited their return capsule, the Soyuz MS-23, which arrived in February 2023.

On a Wednesday morning, the trio finally departed the ISS in the Soyuz MS-23 capsule. After performing two burns to create a safety cushion distance, they began their journey back to Earth. The capsule successfully reentered Earth’s atmosphere and landed southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson praised Rubio’s accomplishments, stating that his record-breaking time in space contributes significantly to our understanding of long-duration space missions. Rubio’s dedicated service and invaluable scientific contributions on the International Space Station are highly appreciated by NASA.

With the safe return of Rubio and his crew members, the coolant leak saga has come to an end, marking a successful mission for NASA and Roscosmos.

