Te Mahere i nga Porowhita Paauri Mihi o te Ao

Sep 27, 2023
A new study has revealed that mysterious circular patches known as “fairy circles” are not only present in Namibia and Australia, but also across 250 locations in 15 different countries. Scientists have been perplexed by these enigmatic patterns of bare soil surrounded by vegetation rings for decades, and multiple theories have been proposed to explain their formation.

Using artificial intelligence to analyze satellite images, researchers have identified 263 sites worldwide where similar patterns have been observed. This discovery suggests that fairy circles are far more common than previously thought, expanding beyond their initial known locations.

The study, published in the journal PNAS, highlights the importance of understanding the causes and ecological significance of these vegetation patterns. According to co-author Emilio Guirado, analyzing the impact of fairy circles on ecosystems and identifying the environmental factors that determine their distribution is crucial.

The research found that specific combinations of soil and climate characteristics, such as low nitrogen content and average rainfall below 200 mm/year, are associated with the presence of fairy circles. Moreover, factors like albedo and the state of aquifers, which had not been previously considered, were taken into account in this study.

The study emphasizes the potential impact of human activities, particularly groundwater extraction, on the formation of fairy circles. Massive use of groundwater in arid areas may disrupt these unique patterns.

In addition to shedding light on the global prevalence of fairy circles, the findings offer opportunities for further research. The study suggests that these patterns on the soil could serve as indicators of ecosystem degradation resulting from the ongoing climate crisis.

The researchers have also created a global atlas of fairy circles and a database, which could be valuable in investigating the resilience of these vegetation patterns to climate change and other disturbances.

Overall, this study brings us a step closer to unraveling the mystery of fairy circles and understanding their ecological significance on a global scale.

Rauemi:
– Universidad de Alicante (UA) in Spain
– Study published in PNAS

By Kapariera Botha

