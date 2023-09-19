Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Utauta Tautoko Whakatau Whakatau-maha mo te Kowhiringa Rohe Parea kia Tae atu ki te 30×30 Target

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 19, 2023
Utauta Tautoko Whakatau Whakatau-maha mo te Kowhiringa Rohe Parea kia Tae atu ki te 30×30 Target

Summary: Researchers from the Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Center Frankfurt (SBiK-F) have developed a decision support tool to aid in the selection of protected areas to achieve the goal of designating at least 30% of terrestrial and marine areas as nature reserves by 2030. The tool allows for the weighting and comparison of different conservation goals on a global scale, helping decision-makers prioritize the areas that are most beneficial to biodiversity objectives. The selection process for protected areas is complex, as they must fulfill multiple objectives, such as climate protection and biodiversity conservation, which can lead to conflicts between different interest groups. The tool developed by the researchers offers a flexible and transparent approach to selecting protected areas based on multiple objectives, highlighting synergies and conflicting goals. By utilizing this tool, decision-makers can make transparent and informed decisions on which areas to prioritize for conservation. The researchers hope that their tool will contribute to advancing biodiversity conservation and climate protection by assisting in the selection and configuration of protected areas. This research supports the goals set during the World Conference on Nature in December 2022.
Sources: Alke Voskamp et al, Utilizing multi-objective decision support tools for protected area selection, One Earth (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.oneear.2023.08.009

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Ko te OSIRIS-REx mokowhiti a NASA ki te tuku i te Asteroid Sample Capsule mo te taunga ki te koraha o Utah.

Sep 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia
pūtaiao

The Origins of Purposeful Action: Insights from Infant Research

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
pūtaiao

Ko te Mihana OSIRIS-REx: Kawea mai nga Tauira Toka Tauiwi ki te Whenua

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Ko te OSIRIS-REx mokowhiti a NASA ki te tuku i te Asteroid Sample Capsule mo te taunga ki te koraha o Utah.

Sep 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
pūtaiao

The Origins of Purposeful Action: Insights from Infant Research

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te Mihana OSIRIS-REx: Kawea mai nga Tauira Toka Tauiwi ki te Whenua

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko Vikram Lander me Pragyan Rover o Inia ka noho tonu ki te Aratau Moe

Sep 23, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments