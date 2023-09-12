Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Kua Whakaritea a SpaceX ki te whakarewa i tetahi atu roopu o Starlink Satellites

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 12, 2023
Kua Whakaritea a SpaceX ki te whakarewa i tetahi atu roopu o Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is scheduled to launch another group of satellites for its Starlink internet service from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission, known as Starlink Group 7-2, will deploy 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. These satellites are a condensed version of the full-sized Starlink V2 satellites that will be launched in the future using the Starship vehicle.

The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base and the first stage will separate after approximately two and a half minutes. The booster, designated B1071, will then attempt to land on the drone ship stationed off the coast of Baja California. If successful, it will mark the booster’s 11th flight and the eighth time it has landed on the drone ship.

Meanwhile, the second stage will complete its first burn to reach an initial parking orbit. After a 45-minute coast, it will perform a second firing to reach the final intended orbit. At T+1 hour, 2 minutes and 19 seconds after launch, the 21 satellites will be deployed.

According to statistics from Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, this launch will bring the total number of Starlink satellites launched to 5,070. SpaceX previously reported having over 1.5 million Starlink subscribers and the service is available in more than 60 countries.

The launch will be streamed live, providing viewers with a front-row seat to witness another milestone in SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to expand its Starlink internet service and global coverage.

Rauemi:
– Jonathan McDowell (Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics)
– SpaceX

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Ko nga taputapu Hiko Hou mo te Telescope reo irirangi nui rawa atu o te ao he marie ake i te waea pūkoro i runga i te marama

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
pūtaiao

Kua Whakaotihia e te Kapa o te Ao te raupapatanga o te Y Chromosome, e whakaatu ana i nga Ira Whakawaehere Poroteina Hou

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
pūtaiao

New Article Title: The Benefits of Practicing Mindfulness Meditation

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kua ngaro koe

News

Ko nga Whakaahua Tutei e whakaatu ana i te Hoahoa Kaarai Motuka Hiko a Xiaomi, Kei te anga whakamua ki te 2024 Whakaputa Papatipu

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
hangarau

No te Rangi No Tangata Ka Hurihia te rongonui i waenga o Starfield Hype

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
hangarau

He aha te tumanako mai i nga Maataki Hou a Apple: Rangatū 9 me te Ultra 2

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

I kii a Apple ki te tuku ki te 8GB RAM mo nga tauira iPhone 15 Pro

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments