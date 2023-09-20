Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko te Pragyaan Rover o Inia e mahi ana i te Tirohanga Marama o te Ao

ByKapariera Botha

Sep 20, 2023
India’s space mission achieved a significant milestone as their moon rover, Pragyaan, became the first rover ever to explore the lunar south pole. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully landed the Pragyaan rover near the Moon’s south pole, marking a momentous occasion in space exploration.

The lunar south pole has long been an area of interest for scientists around the world due to its permanent shadowed regions that may contain frozen water deposits. By exploring this region, Pragyaan aims to gather crucial data and insights into these uncharted territories.

ISRO’s successful landing of Pragyaan adds India to the small group of nations that have achieved the feat of reaching the Moon’s surface. It is a testament to India’s growing prowess in space technology and research.

Pragyaan is a mechanized six-wheeled vehicle equipped with advanced scientific instruments. It is designed to operate in the lunar environment and perform various experiments to study the moon’s surface, its composition, and potential resources. The rover will conduct experiments to analyze the lunar soil, search for water, measure seismic activity, and study the moon’s mineralogy, among other objectives.

The Indian lunar mission not only aims to expand our knowledge of the Moon but also paves the way for future manned missions and the establishment of human colonies on celestial bodies. It opens new possibilities for space exploration and deepens our understanding of the universe.

Rauemi:
– Whakahaere Rangahau Mokowā Inia (ISRO)

