Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Te Marama Whakamutunga o te tau 2023 hei Whakamarama i te Rangi Po

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 27, 2023
Te Marama Whakamutunga o te tau 2023 hei Whakamarama i te Rangi Po

The night sky will be graced with the sight of the fourth and final supermoon of 2023 this week. A supermoon occurs when a full moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit. According to NASA, this upcoming supermoon, known as the Corn Moon or Harvest Moon, will rise on Thursday night and will appear larger and brighter than a regular full moon.

This particular supermoon is extra special as it coincides with the autumnal equinox, which occurred on September 23. NASA estimates that the moon will be approximately 224,854 miles away from Earth, making it about 5% larger and 13% brighter than the average full moon in 2023.

If you miss this week’s supermoon, you will have to wait until September 2024 to witness the next one. However, this celestial event is not only significant for its astronomical beauty. It also aligns with the start of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a major holiday celebrated in China, and Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest festival.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to gaze at the mesmerizing sight of the final supermoon of 2023. It will be an enchanting experience to witness the moon in all its magnificence, shining brightly upon the autumn night sky.

Rauemi:
– NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Taputapu Pūtaiao i runga i te Chandrayaan-3 Kōwae e Tuku Raka ana mo te Akoranga Exoplanet Ake

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
pūtaiao

Chandrayaan-3: Ka ngaro te tumanako mo Vikram Lander me Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Ko nga Maataki JWST e kii ana i te whakakinotanga o nga whetu ki nga inenga o te TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Kapariera Botha

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Taputapu Pūtaiao i runga i te Chandrayaan-3 Kōwae e Tuku Raka ana mo te Akoranga Exoplanet Ake

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Chandrayaan-3: Ka ngaro te tumanako mo Vikram Lander me Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko nga Maataki JWST e kii ana i te whakakinotanga o nga whetu ki nga inenga o te TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Tetahi Waea Kati: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Ka whakatata atu ki te whenua

Sep 28, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments