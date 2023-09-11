Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko Kometa Nishimura hou i kitea hei ahua onge

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 11, 2023
Ko Kometa Nishimura hou i kitea hei ahua onge

Comet Nishimura, which was only discovered in August, is currently passing by Earth for the first time in over 400 years. This rare celestial event will be visible to stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere for the next couple of days as it sweeps past our planet on September 12.

Measuring about a kilometer across, the comet will come within 125 million kilometers of Earth and can be seen with the naked eye, although using binoculars or a telescope is recommended to get a better view due to its faintness. As the comet gets closer to the Sun, it will become brighter and reach its closest point to our star on September 17 before heading back out of the solar system.

To spot Nishimura from the Northern Hemisphere, observers should look at the northeastern horizon around 1.5 hours before dawn. The comet is expected to rise between the constellations Cancer and Leo and will come close to Venus. This week, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, represents the last feasible chance to see the comet from the Northern Hemisphere before it becomes hidden by the Sun’s glare.

After its journey past the Sun, Nishimura should then be visible in the Southern Hemisphere, appearing low in the evening twilight by the end of the month. The discovery of the comet was made by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura, and it bears his name. This is the first visit of Nishimura in approximately 430 years, occurring just before the invention of the telescope by Galileo.

Rauemi:
– NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies
– The Planetary Society
– Associated Press

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Ko te Whakamaramatanga Angitū o te Tuhituhi Kushan Kaore i mohiotia e Marama ana mo nga hitori o Ahia Waenganui

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
pūtaiao

Ko te mea ngaro o nga kapoipoipoi e tata ana ki te putunga o Galactic

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha
pūtaiao

Ka Whakarewahia e te US Space Force nga Satellites Tutei mo te Mihana Tirohanga

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru

Kua ngaro koe

News

Tangohia tetahi Xbox Series X Console i te utu mai i Woot!

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
hangarau

Te Hinengaro Hinengaro: Nga Whakaputa Hou, Nga Takoha, me etahi atu!

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
hangarau

Ka wikitoria a Apple i te Tohenga Patent ki a Masimo mo te Whakawhanaketanga o Apple Watch

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
hangarau

Te Maramatanga ki nga Morearea o te Hokohoko Tauhokohoko

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments