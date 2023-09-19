Ko te Kairangahau o Colombiana e ako ana i nga rawa o waho o te whenua i roto i nga tauira puehu i whakahokia mai ki te whenua

A young Colombian researcher, Camilo Jaramillo-Correa, had the unique opportunity to study dust samples brought back from outer space. The samples were collected by the Japanese space agency’s Hayabusa2 mission, which became the first to beam images from operating rovers on an asteroid and returned geological samples to Earth. Jaramillo-Correa, who was studying his PhD in Nuclear Engineering at the time, designed and built a sealed sample capsule to hold the samples and protect them from air contamination.

His mentors asked if it was possible to use the capsule to study extraterrestrial material, and Jaramillo-Correa modified and tested the capsule to meet the strict requirements for sample protection. The team performed studies on two sets of samples from asteroid Ryugu: individual particles and fine powders. The analysis is ongoing, but they expect to obtain information about the composition, properties, and possible evidence of space weathering of the asteroids.

Studying asteroids is important for two main reasons, according to Jaramillo-Correa. First, they provide a snapshot of the early stages of the Solar System and can help us understand how it and planet Earth formed, as well as the origin of life. Second, studying asteroids can provide insights into the effects of space weathering and atmospheric contamination.

Jaramillo-Correa’s journey from Colombia to the United States for his research also highlights the differences in research environments and access to resources. He noted that researchers in the US have much easier access to resources, such as instruments, compared to those in Colombia. Despite this, he learned to appreciate the capabilities of his laboratory in Colombia and be resourceful.

Another Colombian researcher, Andrea Guzman Mesa, pursued her dreams in the field of astrophysics. Her PhD focused on studying the atmospheres of planets outside our solar system. She compared atmospheric models to observational data using machine learning frameworks to make predictions about the composition of those atmospheres. Guzman Mesa was also instrumental in boosting visibility for female scientists in Colombia, hoping to bring about real change in the country’s research ecosystem.

