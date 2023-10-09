A recent study published in Nature highlights the growing concern among astronomers about the impact of megaconstellations on ground-based astronomy. Megaconstellations, such as SpaceX’s Starlink, consist of thousands of satellites that provide global internet coverage. While these constellations have their benefits, they also pose significant challenges for astronomical observations.

The study focused on BlueWalker3, a prototype satellite from the AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker megaconstellation. Scientists built a ground-based sensor to measure the satellite’s brightness accurately. They found that BlueWalker3 had a brightness rating of 0.4, which is on the brighter side of objects in the night sky, almost as bright as the brightest stars. This poses a significant threat to ground-based astronomy as a large number of bright satellites can obstruct observations.

SpaceX, as one of the responsible satellite operators, has taken steps to address this issue. They have made efforts to darken their satellites and minimize sunlight reflection. However, the hours after sunset and before sunrise are still critical, as the satellites can appear particularly bright during these times.

The proliferation of satellite megaconstellations, with SpaceX launching around 4,000 new Starlink satellites every month, is a growing concern. Other companies, including OneWeb and Amazon, are also planning to deploy their own megaconstellations. The sheer number of satellites in the sky can have a profound impact on ground-based astronomy.

The trails of sunlight reflected by these megaconstellations can interfere with the images taken by ground-based observatories like the Vera C Rubin Observatory in Chile. This interference makes it challenging for astronomers to conduct research and perform surveys that involve looking for astronomical objects that change positions or luminosities.

Astronomers are increasingly calling for measures to mitigate the impact of megaconstellations on ground-based astronomy. While efforts to minimize space debris, such as those undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), are commendable, more needs to be done to address the specific concerns posed by megaconstellations.

In conclusion, megaconstellations have revolutionized global connectivity, but their impact on ground-based astronomy cannot be overlooked. The brightness and sheer number of satellites in these constellations have the potential to significantly disrupt astronomical observations. Further collaboration between satellite operators and astronomers is essential to finding solutions that allow both industries to thrive while minimizing their mutual interference.

Rauemi:

– Nature: [INSERT CITATION]

– ISRO: [INSERT CITATION]