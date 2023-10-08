Te Ora Taone

pūtaiao

Ko nga Whakaaturanga Hou he wero i te Rarangi Waa o te taenga mai o te tangata ki Amerika

Oct 8, 2023
Recent analysis of fossilized human footprints found in White Sands National Park, New Mexico, is challenging the long-held belief that humans arrived in the Americas around 14,000 years ago. The footprints, preserved on dry shores that were once part of a lake during the last Ice Age, have been estimated to be between 21,000 and 23,000 years old, as published in the journal Science.

The discovery of these older footprints challenges the conventional timeline of human migration into the Americas, which was previously believed to have occurred when the northern lands were ice-bound. Kathleen Springer, a US Geological Survey researcher involved in the study, highlighted that this finding raises questions about migratory pathways and how humans managed to reach the continent. It also raises questions about the coexistence of humans and megafauna in the region and their potential role in the extinction of certain species.

However, critics of the research have raised concerns about the dating technique used to estimate the age of the footprints. A separate paper published in Science argued that the carbon dating of seeds found alongside the footprints may be unreliable due to the plant’s ability to absorb older carbon from water, potentially skewing the results. As a result, the debate regarding the timing and significance of these footprints remains complex and contested.

These findings open up new avenues for understanding the history of human migration into the Americas and the interactions between humans and the environment during the Ice Age. Further research and analysis will be needed to gather additional evidence and determine the true significance of these footprints in reshaping our understanding of early human history.

Rauemi:
– NPR (without URL)

By Mampho Brescia

