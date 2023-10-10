Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko te Mihana Horizons Hou a NASA ki te Haere tonu me te Kohinga Raraunga Heliophysics

ByRobert Anaru

Oct 10, 2023
NASA has announced that the New Horizons mission will continue beyond its original plan, with a focus on collecting unique heliophysics data starting in 2025. This extended mission will allow the spacecraft to exit the Kuiper Belt, where it has been exploring the outer reaches of the solar system since its launch in 2006.

The decision to extend the New Horizons mission was driven by the unique position of the spacecraft in our solar system and the opportunities it presents for important heliophysics research. The mission will be primarily funded by NASA’s Planetary Science Division and will be jointly managed by NASA’s Heliophysics and Planetary Science Divisions.

While the science community is not currently aware of any reachable Kuiper Belt objects, the new plan allows for the possibility of a future close flyby should one be identified. Additionally, the extended mission will help preserve fuel and reduce operational complexity while a search is conducted for a compelling flyby candidate.

The New Horizons spacecraft, designed, built, and operated by the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, has played a crucial role in our understanding of the outer solar system. It conducted a flyby of Pluto in 2015 and later visited the Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth. The Southwest Research Institute is responsible for directing the mission and leading the science team.

The continuation of the New Horizons mission will provide valuable data for heliophysics research and further advance our knowledge of the solar system. It demonstrates NASA’s commitment to exploration and discovery in both the scientific community and the general public.

Rauemi:
– NASA

By Robert Anaru

