Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Te Tirotiro i nga Tauwhitinga Aro Tawahi i te Mokoiti Ma te Whakamahi i nga Pūoko Awhiowhio Roopu-a-Moka

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 27, 2023
Te Tirotiro i nga Tauwhitinga Aro Tawahi i te Mokoiti Ma te Whakamahi i nga Pūoko Awhiowhio Roopu-a-Moka

A team of researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) has made a significant breakthrough in exploring exotic spin interactions at the microscale. Led by Academician DU Jiangfeng, the team successfully utilized solid-state spin quantum sensors based on nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers in diamond to investigate these interactions.

Their research findings, published in National Science Review, Physical Review Letters, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, provide valuable insights and experimental constraints on these interactions. The study focused on experimental searches for exotic spin interactions induced by new bosons, which have the potential to address fundamental questions beyond the standard model.

By using diamond NV centers as quantum sensors, the team constructed high-sensitivity detectors capable of investigating spin interactions between electrons and nuclei. This innovative approach extended the range of experimental searches to sub-micrometer scales, allowing for precise measurements of various spin phenomena.

To enhance the sensors’ capabilities, the researchers improved the detection accuracy by upgrading the single-spin detector to an ensemble spin sensor. They also combined microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology with silicon-based nanofabrication to create a scalable spin-mechanical quantum chip. This advancement improved observation constraints by two orders of magnitude at distances smaller than 100 nanometers.

The research highlights the unique advantages of using solid-state spin quantum sensors for studying physics beyond the standard model. It has implications for various fundamental sciences, including cosmology, astrophysics, and high-energy physics.

Overall, the team’s work in exploring exotic spin interactions at the microscale provides valuable insights and advancements in the field of quantum sensing and opens up new possibilities for further exploration.

Rauemi:
– Diguang Wu et al, Improved Limits on an Exotic Spin- and Velocity-Dependent Interaction at the Micrometer Scale with an Ensemble-NV-Diamond Magnetometer
– Longhao Wu et al, A spin-mechanical quantum chip for exploring exotic interactions
– Hang Liang et al, New constraints on exotic spin-dependent interactions with an ensemble-NV-diamond magnetometer
– Te Whare Wananga o te Putaiao me te Hangarau o Haina

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Kua hoki mai a NASA Astronaut me Ruhia Cosmonauts ki te kainga whai muri i te Miihana Mokowhiti mo te Tau

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Te Whakahaere Waku i runga i nga Mata Graphene me nga Apure Hiko

Sep 28, 2023 Kapariera Botha
pūtaiao

Kua hoki mai a Frank Rubio Astronaut NASA ki te whenua i muri i te pakaru o te rekoata mo te rerenga mokowhiti

Sep 28, 2023 Kapariera Botha

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Kua hoki mai a NASA Astronaut me Ruhia Cosmonauts ki te kainga whai muri i te Miihana Mokowhiti mo te Tau

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te Whakahaere Waku i runga i nga Mata Graphene me nga Apure Hiko

Sep 28, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Kua hoki mai a Frank Rubio Astronaut NASA ki te whenua i muri i te pakaru o te rekoata mo te rerenga mokowhiti

Sep 28, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Heamana ISRO: Te Tirotiro i te Mihana Venus ki te Whakautu i nga patai mo te ao kei te heke mai

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments