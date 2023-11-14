European government and industry officials are calling for adjustments to the policy of “georeturn” in order to enhance competitiveness in Europe’s launch industry. While they acknowledge the value of georeturn, which ensures that nations receive contracts in proportion to their investments, they argue that certain changes should be made to make European vehicles, such as the Ariane 6 and Vega C, more cost-competitive on the global market.

Leaders of national space agencies and executives of major space companies voiced their concerns during sessions at the Space Tech Expo Europe conference. They believe that the current georeturn policies of the European Space Agency (ESA) create inflexibility and make it challenging for European vehicles to compete on a global scale.

Philippe Baptiste, CEO of the French space agency CNES, emphasized the need to reduce costs and simplify the existing complex system. He suggested eliminating part of the georeturn policy for the exploitation of the Ariane 6. Baptiste highlighted the issue of price increases from subcontractors, which negatively impact the competitiveness of European launch vehicles.

The problem of being locked into suppliers due to georeturn was also raised by Pierre Godart, CEO of ArianeGroup Germany. He pointed out that the inability to change suppliers, even if they are not performing well, leads to delays and increased expenses for Ariane. Such issues hamper competitiveness and affect the overall success of European space missions.

While stakeholders agree that georeturn has its weaknesses, they emphasize the importance of finding alternative ways to apply it rather than abandoning the policy altogether. They believe that georeturn should be tailored to allow for competition when selecting subcontractors, thereby ensuring better quality and performance.

The director-general of the German Space Agency at DLR, Walther Pelzer, stressed the need to develop smarter methods for applying georeturn. He warned that getting rid of georeturn could have severe consequences for ESA, as member states might become less willing to contribute without the assurance of returns.

Georeturn is seen as essential to secure commitments from member states for ESA’s optional programs. Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB, highlighted the importance of this concept, as governments are reluctant to invest substantial funds without the guarantee of returns. Therefore, maintaining georeturn is crucial for the overall stability and growth of Europe’s space industry.

Q: What is georeturn?

A: Georeturn is a policy that guarantees nations receive contracts in proportion to their investments in space programs and initiatives.

Q: Why are adjustments to georeturn policies necessary?

A: Adjustments are needed to enhance competitiveness in Europe’s launch industry, particularly for vehicles like the Ariane 6 and Vega C, which face challenges in global markets.

Q: What issues arise from the current georeturn policies?

A: The current policies create inflexibility, increase costs, and hinder the ability to switch suppliers, impacting the competitiveness and success of European space missions.

Q: Is there a need to entirely eliminate georeturn?

A: Stakeholders argue for adjustments rather than complete elimination, as georeturn plays a crucial role in securing commitments and investments from member states.

Q: What future changes can be expected regarding georeturn?

A: The European Space Agency is working on proposals to tailor georeturn methods in ways that enhance competitiveness and improve the overall system.