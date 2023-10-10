Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko te Hangarau Proteomic Novel e whakaatu ana i te kupu whakaari mo te tātari pūmua i muri i te whakamaoritanga

ByRobert Anaru

Oct 10, 2023
Ko te Hangarau Proteomic Novel e whakaatu ana i te kupu whakaari mo te tātari pūmua i muri i te whakamaoritanga

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry unveils a new proteomic technique that could revolutionize the analysis of protein post-translational modifications (PTMs). PTMs are chemical modifications that occur to proteins after they are synthesized, influencing their activity and localization.

Traditionally, collision-induced dissociation (CID) has been the go-to method for studying PTMs. However, this method has its limitations, such as neutral losses and incomplete sequencing of labile PTM groups. To overcome these challenges, researchers introduced electron activated dissociation (EAD) as an alternative approach.

The research team assessed the performance of EAD compared to CID using a fast-scanning quadrupole time-of-flight (QTOF) mass spectrometer. Their findings showed that EAD has significant advantages in PTM analysis. It can preserve labile modifications, such as malonyl groups, preventing neutral losses. EAD also provides superior peptide sequence coverage and delivers strong fragment ions for PTM-site localization. This makes it an ideal candidate for precise characterization of PTMs, even in complex protein mixtures.

The study also introduced a novel trap-and-release technology that improved the duty cycle of the spectrometer, leading to substantial gains in MS/MS sensitivity. The enhanced sensitivity and data quality offered by EAD are expected to be transformative for proteomic researchers seeking to identify and quantify PTMs with high precision.

The evaluation of quantitative EAD workflows, specifically parallel reaction monitoring (PRM) assays, demonstrated high reproducibility, linearity, and quantification accuracy. This means that researchers can rely on EAD for precise and reliable PTM quantification, a critical aspect of proteomic research.

Overall, this novel proteomic technique shows great promise for advancing our understanding of cellular processes and signaling at the molecular level. It has the potential to open new avenues of research and contribute to breakthroughs in fields such as cell biology, biochemistry, and medicine.

tohutoro:
Bons, J.; Hunter, C. L.; Chupalov, R.; Causon, J.; Antonoplis, A.; Rose, J.; MacLean, B.; Schilling, B. Localization and Quantification of Post-Translational Modifications of Proteins Using Electron Activated Dissociation Fragmentation on a Fast-Acquisition Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer. Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry 2023, 34, 10, 2199–2210. DOI:10.1021/jasms.3c00144.

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Euclid Space Telescope Resumes Mission

Oct 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
pūtaiao

Ka Whakakitea e NASA nga Whakaahua Tuatahi o nga Tauira Asteroid Nui I Kohia

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Te Maramatanga ki te Hiranga o nga Pihikete i roto i te Matatapu Ipurangi

Oct 11, 2023 Kapariera Botha

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Euclid Space Telescope Resumes Mission

Oct 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ka Whakakitea e NASA nga Whakaahua Tuatahi o nga Tauira Asteroid Nui I Kohia

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te Maramatanga ki te Hiranga o nga Pihikete i roto i te Matatapu Ipurangi

Oct 11, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te Maamaa o nga Pūoko Taiao i roto i nga Wāhi Morearea Nui

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments