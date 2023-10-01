Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Te Pakanga Tangata i roto i te Rangahau Maamaa: Nga whakapae mo te Pseudoscience

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 1, 2023
Te Pakanga Tangata i roto i te Rangahau Maamaa: Nga whakapae mo te Pseudoscience

Summary: Over 100 consciousness researchers have accused the integrated information theory (IIT) of consciousness of being pseudoscience. The critics argue that this association with a pseudoscientific theory will harm the credibility of consciousness science as a whole. However, there are others who believe that unsupported charges of pseudoscience will lead to the entire field of consciousness science being perceived as pseudoscience. The theory itself, IIT, is a comprehensive theory of consciousness proposed by neuroscientist Giulio Tononi. It aims to provide precise mathematical conditions for determining when a system, such as the brain, is conscious. The theory is based on the mathematical measure of integration of information, labeled as ϕ. The signatories of the letter question the experimental support for the theory’s bold implications. An adversarial collaboration between IIT and the global workspace theory resulted in mixed experimental results, leaning slightly towards IIT. However, it should be noted that IIT is not solely based on scientific experimentation, but also involves philosophical reflection. The theory begins with five axioms derived from conscious experience and translates them into postulates about the properties required for a physical system to embody consciousness. Critics of IIT may be motivated by a desire to differentiate science from philosophy as well as to establish consciousness science as a legitimate scientific field. However, consciousness itself is not a publicly observable phenomenon, and its study goes beyond traditional scientific methods.

Rauemi:
– Philip Goff. “The Civil War in Consciousness Research: Accusations of Pseudoscience.” The Conversation, 13 October 2021.

By Mampho Brescia

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

I Whakawhanakehia te Kaihanga Kooora I runga i te Poroteina Breakthrough ki te Kite i nga Maina Whenua me nga Taonga Karekau i Pahū-a-TNT.

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
pūtaiao

Ka mau a NASA's Perseverance Rover i te Martian Dust Devil i Jezero Crater

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Asteroid 2008 QY: Nga Taipitopito me nga Hua Pumanawa

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Anaru

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

I Whakawhanakehia te Kaihanga Kooora I runga i te Poroteina Breakthrough ki te Kite i nga Maina Whenua me nga Taonga Karekau i Pahū-a-TNT.

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ka mau a NASA's Perseverance Rover i te Martian Dust Devil i Jezero Crater

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Asteroid 2008 QY: Nga Taipitopito me nga Hua Pumanawa

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te Microbiology of Hidradenitis Suppurativa me tona Hononga ki te kiri Microbiome: Nga tirohanga a Tamia Harris-Tryn, MD, PhD

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments