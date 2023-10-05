Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Kei te Mahere te Teihana Mokowhiti a Tiangong o Haina ki te Whakawhanui i nga waahanga hei te tau 2030

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 5, 2023
Kei te Mahere te Teihana Mokowhiti a Tiangong o Haina ki te Whakawhanui i nga waahanga hei te tau 2030

China has revealed its ambitious plans to expand its existing space station, Tiangong, by increasing its modules from three to six in the coming years. The goal is to provide an alternative platform for near-Earth missions, particularly for astronauts from other nations, as the International Space Station (ISS) approaches the end of its operational lifespan, expected around 2030. The announcement was made by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) during the 74th International Astronautical Congress.

Tiangong, which translates to “Sky Palace,” is China’s latest venture into space, succeeding the Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2 modules. Currently, Tiangong has three modules and weighs around 96,000 kg, with dimensions of 55.6 meters in length and 39 meters in width. To expand its capabilities, China plans to add three more modules, with the fourth module, named “Xuntian,” scheduled for launch in 2024. Tiangong orbits Earth at altitudes ranging from 340 to 450 kilometers, similar to the trajectory of the ISS, but it is smaller and lighter, with only three modules compared to the ISS’s 16.

The International Space Station Program is a collaboration of space agencies from the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan, and Canada. It involves international flight crews, launch vehicles, operations, training facilities, and scientific research. China, however, is not a participant in this program. With the ISS approaching decommissioning, China aims to solidify its position as a major player in space exploration by 2030.

Rauemi:
– Hindustan Times – https://www.hindustantimes.com/science/china-plans-to-expand-modules-of-its-tiangong-space-station/story-jAJYaBGVgMEM9p20PsUlQJ.html

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Te Hiranga o te Whakaaetanga Pihikete me te Matatapu i roto i te Hokohoko Online

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Cosmic Cliffs: Wehewehenga Whetu Whetu Hunahuna

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Ko te tauranga e whai ake nei a Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

Oct 7, 2023 Kapariera Botha

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Te Hiranga o te Whakaaetanga Pihikete me te Matatapu i roto i te Hokohoko Online

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Cosmic Cliffs: Wehewehenga Whetu Whetu Hunahuna

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te tauranga e whai ake nei a Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

Oct 7, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ka whakaatuhia e Jamess Webb Space Telescope nga kitenga ohorere mo nga tupuni moata

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments