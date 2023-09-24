Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Kei te ngana tonu a ISRO ki te whakatu hononga ki a Chandrayaan-3 Lander me Rover

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 24, 2023
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced that it will wait another 14 days to establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The organization will continue its efforts to revive the lander and rover until the next sunset on the Moon, which is scheduled for October 6. However, the ISRO chief, S Somnath, stated that it is uncertain when the contact will be established with the instruments of Chandrayaan-3.

The main challenge for the lander and rover would be to reactivate after enduring temperatures as low as -200 degrees Celsius. If the onboard instruments manage to survive the extreme cold on the Moon, they can spring back to life and carry on with their mission to gather and transmit information from the lunar surface for the next fourteen days.

Further testing has been done on the rover module of Chandrayaan-3, and it has been fully tested. The design similarity between Pragyan and Vikram allows for the tests that worked for Pragyan to also be applicable to Vikram. This increases the possibility of successful revival of the lander and rover.

After conducting experiments from August 23 to September 4, the rover and lander modules of Chandrayaan-3 were put into a dormant state to withstand the extremely cold conditions at the Moon’s south pole.

Reviving the lander and rover would be significant not only for the continuation of their mission, but also for the additional information they could gather through subsequent experiments. Confirming the presence of water on the Moon would be a crucial discovery.

Rauemi:
– Hindustan Times
– Mint Ora

