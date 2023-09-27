Te Ora Taone

OSIRIS-REx Capsule ka hoki ki te whenua: ka timata te tikanga ki te kohi tauira asteroid

ByKapariera Botha

Sep 27, 2023
The OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample return capsule has successfully landed back on Earth, marking a major milestone in NASA’s mission to study cosmic material beyond the Moon. The procedure to safely collect the sample from inside the capsule has now begun at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Upon its arrival, the capsule was carefully opened inside a special glovebox to prevent any contamination. NASA scientists discovered “black dust and debris” inside the capsule, even before opening the main container. This exciting find suggests that the sample collected from asteroid Bennu could yield valuable insights into the formation and composition of celestial bodies.

The OSIRIS-REx mission brings back approximately 250 grams of pristine material from Bennu, making it the largest collection of cosmic material from beyond the Moon. The lid of the science canister was recently removed, revealing dark powder and sand-sized particles, most likely originating from the asteroid itself. This discovery bodes well for the upcoming procedure to open the Touch and Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM).

The TAGSAM is a highly intricate instrument designed to collect material from Bennu’s surface. The team at NASA has rehearsed the procedure extensively over the past months to ensure its success. Once separated from the rest of the canister, the TAGSAM will be transferred to its own special glovebox for further examination.

To maintain the utmost precision and prevent any contamination, the sample will be revealed in a live broadcast on October 11. NASA will stream a special broadcast showcasing the complete disassembly process of the TAGSAM and the long-awaited unveiling of the sample. Viewers can watch the event on NASA TV, as well as on the agency’s online platforms and social media channels.

This mission highlights the groundbreaking work being done by NASA to advance our understanding of the cosmos and unlock the mysteries of our universe. The analysis of the asteroid sample could provide invaluable insights into the origins of our solar system and shed light on the potential for extraterrestrial life.

Rauemi:
– Ko te misioni OSIRIS-REx a NASA
– NASA TV

