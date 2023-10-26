E kii ana nga Kairangataiao tera pea kua mau a Venus i te Pereti Tectonics

Ko tetahi rangahau tata nei e kii ana ko Venus, te aorangi tuarua o te reinga o te whenua, tera pea he pereti tectonics. Ko te pereti tectonics ko te neke haere tonu me te hanga hou o te kirinuku o waho o te aorangi. Ahakoa he kore rite a Venus ki te whenua i tenei wa, he nui te mahana me te kapua waikawa pungatara, e whakapono ana nga kairangahau i tona tamarikitanga, he pereti tectonics a Venus. He nui nga paanga o tenei kitenga mo te noho a Venus.

E ai ki a Matthew B. Weller, he kaiputaiao o te ao i te Lunar and Planetary Institute i Houston, mena he pereti tectonics a Venus i mua, ka taea e ia te whakarato i tetahi taiao manaaki mo te oranga. Ko nga tauhohenga mataotao e pa ana ki te pereti tectonics kua tanumia te nuinga o te hauhā e whai waahi ana ki nga ahuatanga kino o Venus i enei ra, ka kaha ake te whakamatao me te whai wai wai.

Ko nga kairangahau, na Weller i arahi, i whakahaere i nga whakaata rorohiko ki te tuhura i nga tauira tectonic rereke mo Venus. Ko te tauira o te taupoki e noho ana, he rite ki a Mars me te marama o Papatūānuku, e tohu ana he kirinuku o waho e kore e neke. Ko te tauira tuarua, ko te pereti tectonics, ko te neke me te horahanga o nga pereti tectonic, ka piki ake te mahi puia me te tuku hau. I tohuhia e nga whaihanga ko te wahanga tuatahi o te pereti tectonics whai muri mai i te hanga o te kirinuku o te taupoki ka taea te whakamarama i nga taumata o te hauota i kitea i te hau o Venus.

Ahakoa he whakaaro nga kitenga, karekau nga kaiputaiao e whai waahi ki te rangahau e whakatupato ana me nui ake nga taunakitanga hei whakatau whakatau tuturu mo te hitori o Venus. Ko Cédric Gillmann, he kaiputaiao o te aorangi i te Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, i kii he herenga nga whakaputanga tauira. Ko Joseph O'Rourke, he ahorangi mo te tuhura whenua me te mokowhiti i te Whare Wananga o Arizona State, e kii ana tera pea he hitori motuhake to Venus mai i te whenua me Mars.

Ko nga misioni e haere ake nei ki Venus, tae atu ki a Davinci o NASA, Veritas, me te EnVision a te European Space Agency's EnVision, e tika ana ki te whakarato i nga korero tino nui hei whakamaarama i nga mea ngaro o to tatou ao tata. Ko enei mahi ka awhina i nga kaiputaiao kia pai ake te mohio ki nga ahuatanga o te aorangi me nga take o nga ahuatanga rereke i waenga i te Ao me Venus.

FAQ

1. He aha te pereti tectonics?

Ko te pereti tectonics te ariā e whakaatu ana i te neke me te taunekeneke o nga waahanga nui o te anga o waho o te aorangi, e kiia nei ko te pereti tectonic. Ka taea e enei papa te tukituki, te paheke atu tetahi ki tetahi, ka wehe ranei, ka puta mai nga momo ahuatanga o te whenua penei i nga maunga, nga ru, me nga mahi puia.

2. I taea te noho a Venus?

E kii ana te rangahau, i runga i te ahua o te pereti tectonics i nga wa o mua o Venus, tera pea he pai ake te noho a te aorangi i nga piriona tau ki muri. Ko nga tauhohenga mataotao e pa ana ki te pereti tectonics kua tanumia pea te nui o te hauhā, ka ahu atu ki te Venus whakamatao me te kaha ake o te wai wai.

3. Me pehea e whai waahi ai nga miihana a muri ake nei ki Venus ki to tatou maaramatanga?

Ko nga misioni a meake nei penei i a Davinci o NASA, Veritas, me te EnVision o te European Space Agency ka kohikohi raraunga hou e pa ana ki te hau o Venus, te mata me te mahi a-whenua. Ko enei misioni ka whai whakaaro nui ki nga ahuatanga o Venus o naianei me ona hitori o te whenua, hei awhina i nga kaiputaiao ki te whakahiato i te panga o te rereketanga o Venus mai i te whenua i roto i te waa.