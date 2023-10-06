Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko nga Whakaaturanga Hou e whakaatu ana ka taea e te Hurirangi Toka Maori te mahi hei puna nui CO2

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 6, 2023
Ko nga Whakaaturanga Hou e whakaatu ana ka taea e te Hurirangi Toka Maori te mahi hei puna nui CO2

A study led by the University of Oxford has found that natural rock weathering can act as a significant source of CO2, challenging the previously held belief that it primarily acts as a sink. Published in the journal Nature, the study has important implications for climate change modeling.

Rocks contain a large amount of carbon from ancient plants and animals, making up the “geological carbon cycle.” This process helps regulate the Earth’s temperature as certain minerals in rocks absorb CO2 during chemical weathering. It acts as a counterbalance to the CO2 emitted by volcanoes and has played a crucial role in maintaining habitability on Earth.

However, the study revealed that rocks can also release CO2 into the atmosphere, a process not accounted for in most carbon cycle models. When rocks that formed on ancient seafloors are pushed to the Earth’s surface, the organic carbon within them is exposed to oxygen and water, leading to the release of CO2. This challenges the assumption that weathering rocks are solely a CO2 sink.

Measuring the release of CO2 from weathering organic carbon has been challenging in the past. This new study used a tracer element called rhenium, which is released into water when rock weathering occurs. By tracking the presence of rhenium in water samples, the researchers were able to estimate the CO2 released from the weathering process.

The findings of this study highlight the need to consider rock weathering as a significant CO2 source when modeling climate change scenarios. It emphasizes the complexity of the Earth’s carbon cycle and the importance of accurately understanding and accounting for all contributors to CO2 emissions.

Source: University of Oxford, Nature (journal)

By Mampho Brescia

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Te Paheketanga o te Methane i Los Angeles He Puturi I Te Manakohia

Oct 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
pūtaiao

Te Hiranga o te Whakahaere Manakohanga Whakaaetanga mo nga Pihikete

Oct 7, 2023 Kapariera Botha
pūtaiao

Ko nga Taahiwaewae Tawhito i New Mexico He Maramatanga Hou mo te Taangai Tangata ki Amerika

Oct 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Te Paheketanga o te Methane i Los Angeles He Puturi I Te Manakohia

Oct 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te Hiranga o te Whakahaere Manakohanga Whakaaetanga mo nga Pihikete

Oct 7, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko nga Taahiwaewae Tawhito i New Mexico He Maramatanga Hou mo te Taangai Tangata ki Amerika

Oct 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko nga Whakaaturanga Hou e tautoko ana i nga mahi a te tangata i mua atu i Amerika ki te Raki

Oct 7, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments