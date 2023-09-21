Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko nga Kairangataiao ISRO e mahi ana ki te whakaora i te waka rererangi a Chandrayaan-3 me te Rover

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 21, 2023
Ko nga Kairangataiao ISRO e mahi ana ki te whakaora i te waka rererangi a Chandrayaan-3 me te Rover

ISRO scientists are working diligently to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 after a 15-day slumber. The team will attempt to perform a “reboot” of the modules on September 21 and 22 during the lunar dawn. By orienting the solar panels to receive sunlight at dawn and leaving the batteries charged, there is hope that the equipment will come back to life once the sun rises.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath expressed optimism, stating, “We can only hope to see the equipment back to life on September 22.” If successful, the instruments on board Vikram and Pragyan could survive the extreme low temperatures of lunar night and continue collecting data for an additional 14 days.

In the best-case scenario, the lander and rover will be commanded to bring the systems back to life, allowing the rover to resume movement on the lunar surface and the equipment on the lander to collect data once again.

This effort is seen as an opportunity to extend the mission’s success further and gather more valuable information from the lunar surface. The scientists at ISRO are working tirelessly to ensure the revival of the instruments, which could significantly contribute to our understanding of the moon.

Rauemi:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath
– ISRO officials

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

E rave rahi mirioni i Amerika no te ite i te Eclipse o te mahana o te tau

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
pūtaiao

Ko te OSIRIS-REx mokowhiti a NASA ki te tuku i te Asteroid Sample Capsule mo te taunga ki te koraha o Utah.

Sep 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia
pūtaiao

The Origins of Purposeful Action: Insights from Infant Research

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

E rave rahi mirioni i Amerika no te ite i te Eclipse o te mahana o te tau

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te OSIRIS-REx mokowhiti a NASA ki te tuku i te Asteroid Sample Capsule mo te taunga ki te koraha o Utah.

Sep 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
pūtaiao

The Origins of Purposeful Action: Insights from Infant Research

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te Mihana OSIRIS-REx: Kawea mai nga Tauira Toka Tauiwi ki te Whenua

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments