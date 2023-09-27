Te Ora Taone

pūtaiao

Ka Whakaatuhia e te Atahanga Ake Ake nga Ihirangi Nakuna o te Trilobite 465-Miriona-Tau-Tawhito

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 27, 2023
Paleontologists from Charles University in Prague have utilized advanced imaging techniques to study the preserved gut contents of a 465-million-year-old trilobite. The research, published in the journal Nature, provides valuable insights into the ecology of trilobites and their role in ancient ecosystems.

The fossilized trilobite was discovered over a century ago by a private collector and has been housed in the Museum of B. Horák in Pilsen. It wasn’t until recently that paleontologists realized the potential significance of the bits of shells visible in the trilobite’s trunk. With the use of synchrotron tomography, a powerful non-destructive imaging tool, researchers were able to examine the shell fragments in the gut at high resolution.

The trilobite, named Bohemolichas incola, had a digestive tract filled with calcareous shells and fragments from various marine invertebrates, including ostracods, bivalves, and echinoderms. The researchers propose that this trilobite was an opportunistic scavenger, feeding on dead or living animals that were easily disintegrated or small enough to be swallowed whole, without the need to reject the hard shells.

Interestingly, the calcareous shells remained intact and undissolved throughout the digestive tract, indicating that they were not exposed to an acidic environment. This suggests that the trilobite’s gut had a near-neutral or slightly alkaline environment, a characteristic observed in modern crustaceans and horseshoe crabs.

After the trilobite’s death, its carcass was scavenged by small organisms that burrowed into the soft tissues but avoided the gut. The researchers believe that the internal environment of the digestive tract may have been noxious and contained active digestive enzymes, deterring the scavengers. Eventually, the trilobite’s remains became encased in a solid “ball” in the muddy sea floor, preventing the scavengers from escaping.

This study highlights the importance of advanced imaging techniques, such as synchrotron tomography, in uncovering new information about ancient organisms. By studying the preserved gut contents of the trilobite, researchers have gained valuable insights into its feeding behavior and the nature of ancient marine ecosystems.

Source: “Advanced imaging reveals the last bite of a 465-million-year-old trilobite” – Charles University

