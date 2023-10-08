Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko te Mihana L1 a Aditya i runga i te huarahi ki te eke ki te Iwi L1 i roto i nga ra 18: ISRO Tiamana

ByRobert Anaru

Oct 8, 2023
Ko te Mihana L1 a Aditya i runga i te huarahi ki te eke ki te Iwi L1 i roto i nga ra 18: ISRO Tiamana

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has confirmed that the Aditya L1 Mission is progressing satisfactorily and is expected to reach the L1 Point in the next 18 days. This mission aims to study the sun’s corona and its dynamics.

In addition to the Aditya L1 Mission, ISRO is also planning to launch the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) in December. The XPoSat is designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

During a briefing at the Hacking and Cyber Briefing Conference, Somnath highlighted the challenges faced by ISRO in securing India’s space infrastructure. He expressed concerns about the increasing threats posed by actors in the neighborhood who are attempting to penetrate India’s space systems.

ISRO has taken proactive measures to mitigate these threats. The agency has implemented a practice of identifying and addressing vulnerabilities at the design stage itself. This approach ensures that intranet and internet systems are physically separated, and threats are contained at the interface.

By adopting these security measures, ISRO aims to prevent any potential threats from infiltrating deeper into the space infrastructure. The agency remains committed to safeguarding the country’s space assets.

Rauemi:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath, speaking at a media briefing in Kochi
– ISRO’s Aditya L1 Mission and X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat)

Nga wehewehe:
– L1 Point: A point in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies roughly balance each other.
– X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat): A satellite designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Ko nga Rangahau Hou e kii ana kua noho te tangata ki Amerika 23,000 tau ki muri

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
pūtaiao

Ka kitea e nga kaiputaiao te awha nui o te ra 14,300 tau ki muri

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Te tirotiro i te Asteroid Apophis: Te Misiona OSIRIS-APEX a NASA

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Anaru

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Ko nga Rangahau Hou e kii ana kua noho te tangata ki Amerika 23,000 tau ki muri

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ka kitea e nga kaiputaiao te awha nui o te ra 14,300 tau ki muri

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te tirotiro i te Asteroid Apophis: Te Misiona OSIRIS-APEX a NASA

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te Paanga o nga Takahanga Motu ki te Whanautanga o te Ahuwhenua

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments