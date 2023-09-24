Kei te haere tonu nga mahi whai muri i te kitenga o nga Hornets Ahia ki Teesside

Concerns are growing over the presence of Asian hornets, also known as yellow-legged hornets, on Teesside. These invasive predators have been sighted more frequently in recent years and pose a significant threat to honeybees and biodiversity. The National Bee Unit (NBU) has reported a sharp increase in the number of nests found this year, with 54 already discovered.

A confirmed sighting of an Asian hornet in Yarm prompted a search that led to the discovery of a nest near the River Tees. Plans are now in place to destroy and remove the nest next week as part of efforts to protect pollinators, particularly honeybees, from decimation. The British Beekeepers Association (BBKA) is actively raising awareness of the hornets and their potential impact on local ecosystems.

Another sighting was reported in the Egglescliffe area, near Wasdale Drive, on September 20. This area is being closely monitored for further activity. The Cleveland Beekeepers Association has been providing regular updates on the situation, confirming that a team of bee inspectors successfully located the nest on Friday.

While the hornets have been predominantly found on Teesside, there have been sightings in other parts of the UK as well. In April, sightings were reported in Northumberland, and in September, there was a credible report from Hull. Monitoring efforts are ongoing in these areas to assess the extent of the hornet’s presence and potential threat.

Asian hornets, originally hailing from Asia, began spreading through Europe in 2004. Their arrival in the UK was first noted in late 2016, starting with the Channel Islands and eventually making their way to Southern England. These hornets are capable of killing people with allergies through a single sting and can eat up to 50 bees in a day, posing a significant risk to both human health and biodiversity.

Rauemi:

– Te Whakaata

– National Bee Unit

– British Beekeepers Association

– Cleveland Beekeepers Association