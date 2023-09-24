Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

E 5 Asteroids Rapa Kua Whakatata ki te Whenua I tenei ra, Ka Whakaatuhia e NASA te Tawhiti me te Rahi

ByKapariera Botha

Sep 24, 2023
E 5 Asteroids Rapa Kua Whakatata ki te Whenua I tenei ra, Ka Whakaatuhia e NASA te Tawhiti me te Rahi

According to NASA, five massive asteroids are expected to come remarkably close to Earth today. The closest approach will be made by asteroid 2023 SP3, which is set to get uncomfortably close. This house-sized asteroid, with a width of 59 feet, will come within a distance of only 0.328 million kilometers from Earth.

Asteroid 2023 SP3 belongs to the Apollo group and was first observed on September 13. The fact that it will come so close to our planet is quite shocking.

While it is alarming to hear about such close encounters, it’s important to understand the terminology used when discussing asteroids. The Apollo group refers to a group of asteroids that have orbits that cross the orbit of Earth. These asteroids are named after the first asteroid of this group that was discovered, which was named Apollo.

It’s worth noting that although these asteroids are coming close to Earth, there is no imminent danger of a collision. NASA regularly tracks and monitors asteroids to ensure the safety of our planet. In fact, close encounters like these provide valuable opportunities for scientists to study and learn more about these celestial objects.

The information provided by NASA on the size, speed, and distance of these asteroids gives us a glimpse into the vastness and complexity of our universe. It serves as a reminder of the importance of ongoing research and exploration in the field of astronomy.

Rauemi:
– NASA

By Kapariera Botha

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

He Enzyme Moana-Hohonu hou i kitea: He Painga i roto i te Whakahekenga kirihou PET

Sep 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
pūtaiao

Ka Whakamahia e nga Kairangirangi a James Webb Telescope ki te Ako i te TRAPPIST-1 Exoplanetary System

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Ko te Mihana OSIRIS-REx a NASA i Anga Te whakahoki Tauira mai i Asteroid ki te whenua

Sep 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

He Enzyme Moana-Hohonu hou i kitea: He Painga i roto i te Whakahekenga kirihou PET

Sep 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ka Whakamahia e nga Kairangirangi a James Webb Telescope ki te Ako i te TRAPPIST-1 Exoplanetary System

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te Mihana OSIRIS-REx a NASA i Anga Te whakahoki Tauira mai i Asteroid ki te whenua

Sep 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te Paheketanga Tere o nga Kaka Karipiana e hono ana ki nga mahi a te tangata, e whakaatu ana te DNA onamata

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments