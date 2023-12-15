Perseverance Rover Reveals Timeline of Mars’ Jezero Crater Formation

Researchers using data from NASA’s Perseverance rover have uncovered new findings about the formation of Mars’ Jezero Crater. The exploration of the crater floor and the delta by the rover has allowed scientists to develop a detailed timeline of the crater’s history.

According to the study, there were three major periods after water began flooding through the crater rim. Initially, the water brought fine-grained sand and mud, similar to environments on Earth known for preserving fossilized life. This was observed by Perseverance at a location named “Hogwallow Flats.”

As time went on, the crater’s lake expanded to a diameter of about 22 miles and a depth of up to 100 feet. This growth created several sedimentary layers, reminiscent of those found at “Pinestand.”

In the final period, high-energy rivers transported rounded boulders that had been shaped by water flow. These boulders were discovered at a site called “Castell Henllys.”

While the primary objective of Perseverance’s mission is astrobiology and the search for signs of ancient microbial life, the rover is also tasked with characterizing Mars’ geology and past climate. Additionally, it aims to lay the groundwork for future human exploration of the Red Planet.

One crucial aspect of this mission involves collecting and caching Martian rock and regolith, or broken rock and dust. To further analyze these samples, subsequent collaborations between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are planned. Future spacecraft will be sent to Mars to collect the sealed samples from the surface and bring them back to Earth.

The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission is part of NASA’s broader Moon to Mars exploration approach. This strategy includes the Artemis missions, which aim to establish a sustained human presence on the Moon before venturing further to Mars.