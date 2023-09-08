Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Vaovao

Mihetsika amin'ny hevi-diso momba ny famongorana Dinosaur ny Internet

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Mihetsika amin'ny hevi-diso momba ny famongorana Dinosaur ny Internet

The internet recently erupted with a series of discussions and jokes about dinosaurs and their supposed demise caused by an asteroid. The conversation originated from a tweet by user @latkedelrey, in which they expressed surprise that many people believed the dinosaurs were wiped out in one fell swoop by an asteroid. However, it is widely accepted in scientific circles that the extinction event 66 million years ago was not solely caused by the impact of an asteroid.

According to the prevailing theory, the asteroid impact did cause a massive blast wave that released a huge amount of debris and soot into the atmosphere. The resulting blocking of sunlight led to a decrease in plant growth, ultimately disrupting the food chain and leading to the extinction of many species, including the dinosaurs. This theory is well-known to those who have watched the popular movie “The Land Before Time,” but it seems that many individuals may have missed out on this educational experience during their own childhoods.

The response to the tweet was a mix of theories, misunderstandings, and jokes. Some individuals shared their own outlandish ideas, such as the notion of dinosaurs “side-stepping” extinction or the concept of a concert causing their demise. These comments highlight the level of misinformation and humor that can often dominate discussions on the internet.

While the internet can be a breeding ground for misconceptions and jokes, it is essential to separate fact from fiction. The extinction of the dinosaurs involved a complex chain of events, with the asteroid impact being just one factor among many. Science continues to uncover more details about this extraordinary event, and it’s important to stay informed and educate others to prevent the spread of false information.

Loharano: Twitter

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Vaovao

Warbits+: Misokatra izao ny fisoratana anarana Beta ho an'ny finday sy PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vaovao

Fisaintsainana ny lova navelan'ny 9/11: Fanomezana voninahitra ireo very sy fahatsiarovana ny loza

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre
Vaovao

Inona no andrasana amin'ny fanavaozana rindrambaiko iOS 17 ho avy

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre

Malahelo ianao

Vaovao

Warbits+: Misokatra izao ny fisoratana anarana Beta ho an'ny finday sy PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teknolojia

Ny Apple's Supplier Foxconn dia handefa any India iPhone 15, hanitatra ny famokarana any ivelan'i Shina

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ny Ekipa Iraisam-pirenena dia mamita ny filaharan'ny Y Chromosome, manambara ireo fototarazo misy proteinina vaovao

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teknolojia

Rafitra badge vaovao ao amin'ny NBA 2K24 dia mahazo valifaty avy amin'ny mpilalao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments