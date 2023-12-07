Ny Sims 4: Fanavaozana ny fanitarana hofan-trano dia mampiditra fiovana mahagaga amin'ny fanamboarana trano

The highly anticipated launch of The Sims 4: For Rent expansion is just around the corner, and players are eager to explore the new features it brings. As part of the build-up to the release, Maxis released a routine patch with minor updates and fixes to the base game. However, eagle-eyed players have discovered an unexpected change that wasn’t listed in the patch notes – the ability to edit walls and windows on apartments from previous game packs.

While this new customization option may be an unintended bug, players are hoping that it is actually a deliberate feature. Neighborhoods like those in the City Living expansion have offered apartment-like units in the past, but players were previously unable to modify the windows or exterior walls. The latest patch now allows players to move, add, and remove windows, as well as change exterior wall finishes.

Content creators, such as Pixelade and SatchOnSims, have already showcased these customization options in videos. Not only can players alter the windows and walls, but they can also hang wall decor like mirrors and curtains on the exterior of the apartments. This newfound freedom in apartment customization has left players wondering whether it is indeed a feature or a bug.

In the real world, redoing windows and adding curtains to high-rise buildings would be impossible, but The Sims offers players the opportunity to explore their creative desires. With the upcoming ability to construct custom apartment units, many players believe that the option to modify existing apartments should also be available.

There were other notable changes in the recent patch notes as well. Players can now designate sinks as either kitchen or bathroom sinks, preventing Sims from constantly washing dishes in ensuite bathrooms. Shoe racks now have a toggle feature that prompts Sims to remove their shoes indoors, providing players with an added incentive to dress their Sims appropriately. Additionally, players can now click on the door to a lot and choose the “Switch Control to this Household” option, allowing easy swapping between different households.

To verify whether this newfound customization ability is intentional, inquiries have been made to EA, and players eagerly await confirmation. As excitement builds for The Sims 4: For Rent expansion, set to release on December 7, players can’t help but anticipate the new possibilities that await them in creating the perfect virtual living spaces.