SignalRGB, Intel, ary Skytech Gaming dia miara-miasa hanome PC Starfield Gaming 3D tsy manam-paharoa

ByRobert Andre

Sep 8, 2023
SignalRGB, in partnership with Intel and Skytech Gaming, has announced a special giveaway of a one-of-a-kind 3D printed Starfield Gaming PC. This exceptional gaming PC is designed to resemble the appearance and functionality of one of Starfield’s spaceship control panels, providing an immersive gaming experience.

The PC showcases integrated RGB support with Starfield through the SignalRGB application, enhancing the visual appeal and customization options for gamers. The system is equipped with top-of-the-line components, including the high-performance Core i7-13700K CPU and the powerful Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU from AMD.

Featuring a custom 3D-printed chassis, the Starfield Gaming PC boasts a striking Starfield-themed control panel on the front, reinforced by metal poles. The control panel features a large display for monitoring the PC’s sensors, such as temperatures and clock speeds. Additionally, there are five buttons on the side that change color through RGB lighting to represent and react to in-game ship power distribution controls.

The bottom section of the control panel houses two modified Stream Decks with special knobs and icons representing corresponding ship functions. It also includes USB Type-A and Type-C ports, as well as buttons for restarting and starting the PC. Behind the control panel, the system components are housed in a compact Mini-ITX enclosure.

The full system specifications comprise a Core i7 13700K Raptor Lake CPU, Radeon RX 7900 XTX RDNA 3 GPU, 32GB DDR5 memory, a 1TB SSD, 850W SFX power supply, 280mm AIO liquid cooler, and a B750 ITX motherboard. With this powerful setup, the 3D-printed Starfield rig is capable of running Starfield at high frame rates.

The giveaway is currently live and will continue for the next 43 days. Interested participants have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win this unique Starfield Gaming PC.

