Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Vaovao

Fampidirana Trace + Famafana: Ilay famenoana ketrona tsy misy fanjaitra avy amin'ny fikarakarana hoditra matotra

ByRobert Andre

Sep 8, 2023
Fampidirana Trace + Famafana: Ilay famenoana ketrona tsy misy fanjaitra avy amin'ny fikarakarana hoditra matotra

Renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Pinsky and Serious Skincare founder Jennifer Flavin-Stallone have joined forces to create Trace + Erase, an innovative alternative to injectable fillers. This needle-free product is designed to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and plump the skin for a more youthful aesthetic.

With Dr. Pinsky’s expertise and experience in the field of injectable dermal fillers, he was motivated to find a way to utilize the skin-plumping material found in these treatments and transform it into a topical, non-invasive solution. The result is Trace + Erase, a product that has garnered remarkable results and positive feedback.

According to Flavin-Stallone, Trace + Erase has been effective in filling in her nose-to-mouth folds, crow’s feet, and other wrinkles that have started to form. It is an at-home, topical treatment that requires no needles and no downtime. Customers who have tried Trace + Erase are delighted with the results, noting that it has softened deep wrinkles, added plumpness to the skin, and improved their overall complexion.

Trace + Erase utilizes DermaTriPlex technology, a patented delivery treatment that smooths, plumps, and revitalizes the skin. It also provides a boost of moisture for a radiant complexion. Dr. Pinsky emphasizes that the delivery platform of Trace + Erase is unique and specialized, making it a patented product.

If you’re considering a wrinkle-filling treatment, Trace + Erase offers a convenient and effective alternative to surgery. Dr. Pinsky emphasizes that this innovative product allows him to deliver gorgeous results and confidence directly to the consumer’s home.

Experience the benefits of Trace + Erase by purchasing the needle-free wrinkle filler from Serious Skincare and enjoy a more youthful appearance without the need for invasive treatments.

Sources:
– Us Weekly

Note: The original article and its formatting, as well as images, have been modified or removed.

By Robert Andre

Related Post

Vaovao

Warbits+: Misokatra izao ny fisoratana anarana Beta ho an'ny finday sy PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vaovao

Fisaintsainana ny lova navelan'ny 9/11: Fanomezana voninahitra ireo very sy fahatsiarovana ny loza

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre
Vaovao

Inona no andrasana amin'ny fanavaozana rindrambaiko iOS 17 ho avy

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre

Malahelo ianao

Vaovao

Warbits+: Misokatra izao ny fisoratana anarana Beta ho an'ny finday sy PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teknolojia

Ny Apple's Supplier Foxconn dia handefa any India iPhone 15, hanitatra ny famokarana any ivelan'i Shina

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ny Ekipa Iraisam-pirenena dia mamita ny filaharan'ny Y Chromosome, manambara ireo fototarazo misy proteinina vaovao

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teknolojia

Rafitra badge vaovao ao amin'ny NBA 2K24 dia mahazo valifaty avy amin'ny mpilalao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments