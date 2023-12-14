RTE is gearing up for an electrifying New Year’s Eve with the announcement of a spectacular Late Late Show special. Breaking tradition, the iconic chat show will air on a Sunday for the very first time, promising viewers a memorable end to the year. Renowned presenter Patrick Kielty will take the helm, hosting a thrilling show starting at 10.15pm on New Year’s Eve.

The special production, unveiled in the latest RTE Guide, promises to be a sensational extravaganza that will have you on the edge of your seat. A multitude of surprise celebrity guests will grace the Donnybrook set, adding to the festive atmosphere and ensuring an unforgettable experience. As we bid farewell to the past year and welcome in 2024, Kielty will engage in lively conversations with his guests, providing viewers with entertainment and insight into the world of the stars.

While the Graham Norton show is known for its New Year’s special, which will feature prominent figures such as Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo this year, the Late Late Show will undoubtedly give it a run for its money. From 10.15pm to 11.45pm, Patrick Kielty will command the stage, captivating the audience with his charm and wit. Afterwards, Anna Geary will seamlessly take over, leading the countdown to the New Year.

This New Year’s Eve, let the Late Late Show be your destination for incredible entertainment and a farewell to the past year like no other. Tune in to RTE One to join Patrick Kielty and a star-studded lineup as they make this New Year’s Eve truly unforgettable.