Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Vaovao

RIG 900 MAX HX: Ny fonon-tsarimihetsika tsy misy finday vaovao avy amin'ny NACON

ByRobert Andre

Sep 8, 2023
RIG 900 MAX HX: Ny fonon-tsarimihetsika tsy misy finday vaovao avy amin'ny NACON

RIG, the gaming accessories subbrand of NACON, has unveiled its latest flagship wireless gaming headset, the RIG 900 MAX HX. Designed specifically for Xbox, this headset combines premium audio, a charging base station, and multi-device connectivity, making it a standout option in the market.

The RIG 900 MAX HX is the first gaming headset to feature Dolby Personalized Audio through Dolby Atmos. By using a compatible smartphone and Dolby’s companion app, users can create a personalized sound profile based on their unique physiology. This elevated form of Dolby Atmos spatial audio takes into account factors such as the shape of the user’s ears, head, neck, and shoulders to deliver a customized audio experience.

This wireless gaming headset offers both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, providing compatibility with Xbox, PlayStation, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Users can also take advantage of the dual wireless mode, which allows them to mix audio from both wireless connections and engage in activities such as listening to music, taking calls, or participating in voice chats while gaming.

With up to 50 hours of battery life via Bluetooth and an even greater 60 hours via 2.4GHz wireless, the RIG 900 MAX HX ensures extended playtime. Additionally, the headset comes with a convenient base station for easy docking and charging when not in use.

In terms of design, although RIG headsets may not be the most visually striking, the brand always focuses on delivering a high-quality, durable product.

The RIG 900 MAX HX is priced at $249.99 and is available at Best Buy. It positions itself in the premium segment of wireless gaming headsets and competes with top contenders like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro and Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

Sources: NACON

By Robert Andre

Related Post

Vaovao

Warbits+: Misokatra izao ny fisoratana anarana Beta ho an'ny finday sy PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vaovao

Fisaintsainana ny lova navelan'ny 9/11: Fanomezana voninahitra ireo very sy fahatsiarovana ny loza

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre
Vaovao

Inona no andrasana amin'ny fanavaozana rindrambaiko iOS 17 ho avy

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Andre

Malahelo ianao

Vaovao

Warbits+: Misokatra izao ny fisoratana anarana Beta ho an'ny finday sy PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
teknolojia

Ny Apple's Supplier Foxconn dia handefa any India iPhone 15, hanitatra ny famokarana any ivelan'i Shina

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ny Ekipa Iraisam-pirenena dia mamita ny filaharan'ny Y Chromosome, manambara ireo fototarazo misy proteinina vaovao

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
teknolojia

Rafitra badge vaovao ao amin'ny NBA 2K24 dia mahazo valifaty avy amin'ny mpilalao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments