Ny Mpanazatra Pokemon Go dia miady amin'ny fameram-potoana tsy azo ihodivirana amin'ny Solo Raids

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Pokemon Go trainers have been faced with a challenging task in the recent Master Ball research, as they are required to win 60 Raids. However, the unskippable timer during solo raids has made this task particularly difficult for players.

In late July 2023, Niantic introduced a feature called “Ready to Raid”, allowing trainers to expedite the Raid timer countdown. Unfortunately, this feature does not apply to solo trainers, forcing them to endure the entire two-minute countdown.

The frustration was evident in a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit titled, “60 Raids requirement shows how brutal the unskippable timer can be for solo-raiding.” The original poster highlighted the challenge of waiting for two unskippable minutes to solo a one-star Wooper, which would normally take less than 10 seconds. They also emphasized that the time spent waiting for raids to start adds up and becomes a significant commitment over the course of completing 60 Raids.

Many solo raiders in the comments expressed their feelings of apprehension towards the 60 Raid requirement. Some mentioned the difficulty of balancing this task with other commitments, such as jobs and responsibilities. Trainers were frustrated that the “Ready to Raid” feature did not extend to solo players, as it could have alleviated some of the waiting time.

This limitation in the game feature has been a cause of frustration for the Pokemon Go community in the past. However, it remains uncertain if Niantic has any plans to address this issue in the future. Trainers have until November 21, 2023, to complete the Master Ball research in the ongoing Adventures Abound season.

Source: Philip Trahan, Pokemon Go subreddit

