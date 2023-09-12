Fiainan-tanàna

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 dia mampahafantatra an'i Aang avy amin'ny Avatar: The Last Airbender

ByRobert Andre

Sep 12, 2023
GameMill Entertainment has announced that Aang from the popular Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender will be joining the roster of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. Aang will come with a completely new moveset, showcasing his mastery of airbending.

The upcoming arena brawler is set to include new characters as well as improved returning brawlers. Aang’s addition to the game adds to the excitement for fans of the Avatar series, as they will be able to play as their favorite airbending hero. The character breakdown reveals that Aang will have a unique set of moves that reflect his abilities from the show.

Ember from Danny Phantom was also recently announced with an official game trailer reveal. This further expands the roster of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 and gives fans another beloved character to look forward to.

While a release date has not yet been announced, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is expected to launch on the Nintendo Switch and other platforms later this year. This highly anticipated game brings together characters from various Nickelodeon shows, offering players the opportunity to engage in exciting battles with their favorite animated heroes.

Stay tuned for more character reveals and updates on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. Fans can catch up on previous announcements and character reveals by visiting Nintendo Life’s coverage of the game.

What are your thoughts on Aang joining the roster? Are you excited to play as him in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2? Share your opinions in the comments below.

