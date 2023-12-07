Nosoloin'i Microsoft tamin'ny alalan'ny Voice Access Windows 11 ny fanekena ny kabary Windows

Microsoft has made a significant change to its Windows features by deprecating Windows speech recognition and introducing Voice Access on Windows 11 23H2 and Windows 11 22H2. This decision comes as part of the company’s efforts to enhance accessibility options for users.

Voice Access is a new experience available on Windows 11, version 22H2, or later devices. It allows individuals, including those with mobility disabilities, to control their PCs and author text using their voice. Users can perform tasks such as opening and switching between apps, browsing the web, and reading and composing emails, all with voice commands. The feature utilizes modern, on-device speech recognition technology, ensuring accurate speech recognition even without an internet connection.

Microsoft’s focus on accessibility is not new. The company recently highlighted the Accessibility features it added in 2023, including Voice Access, Live Captions, Narrator Voices, and Narrator Extensions. These features aim to make Windows more inclusive and user-friendly for individuals with different needs.

Speech Recognition was originally introduced as a separate application with Windows Vista in 2006 to improve accessibility. However, over time, Microsoft faced challenges with potential abuse of the feature by threat actors. Despite achieving impressive milestones in speech recognition accuracy, such as obtaining the lowest word error rate in 2016, Microsoft has decided to move forward with Voice Access as a replacement.

In conclusion, Windows speech recognition is being deprecated in favor of Voice Access on Windows 11, offering enhanced accessibility options and improved control over PC functionalities through voice commands.