Microsoft mihevitra ny fandefasana lalao tohanana doka amin'ny Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft is exploring the possibility of offering ad-supported game streaming on its Xbox Cloud Gaming service (xCloud). In an interview at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, Microsoft Gaming CFO Tim Stuart mentioned the idea of users watching ads in exchange for free game streaming.

Stuart highlighted that this approach could be particularly effective in regions like Africa, India, and Southeast Asia, where console ownership is not as prevalent as mobile phone usage. By offering free game streaming in exchange for a short advertisement, Microsoft could tap into a larger audience and provide gaming experiences to regions that are not traditionally console-first.

While Stuart’s comments suggest that Microsoft is actively considering this new approach, it is not clear if an ad-supported subscription will be launched in the future. Sources within Microsoft have indicated that work on Xbox Cloud Gaming has slowed down in recent months, and previously announced features, such as supporting the existing game library, have been delayed or scrapped.

However, Microsoft has shown an interest in expanding the capabilities of Xbox Cloud Gaming. Currently, the service offers free access to Fortnite, but other games have not been included yet. Internal emails from the FTC v. Microsoft case revealed plans to stream PC games over the cloud, potentially broadening the library for Xbox Cloud Gaming users.

Furthermore, Microsoft has been testing mouse and keyboard support for Xbox Cloud Gaming, focusing primarily on the console side rather than PC. These developments indicate that Microsoft is actively exploring different avenues to enhance the Xbox Cloud Gaming experience and attract more players to its service.

While an ad-supported version of Xbox Cloud Gaming is not confirmed, it would undoubtedly offer a novel approach to game streaming and could pave the way for greater accessibility and affordability in regions with limited access to consoles or gaming PCs.