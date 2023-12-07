Loka Mega Millions $ 1 tapitrisa tsy voaray dia mbola tsy fantatra raha mbola tsy fantatra ny mpandresy

According to New Jersey lotto officials, a $1 million Mega Millions prize is still up for grabs as the winner has yet to come forward. The winning ticket was sold at the Caba Grocery store in Perth Amboy, located just outside of Newark. The winning numbers from the draw were 17, 22, 25, 30, and 38, with the Megaball number being 24. While one ticket holder matched five numbers, no one has claimed the prize yet.

In the most recent Mega Millions draw on December 1, no player won the jackpot, causing it to roll over to an estimated $355 million. However, three players from Massachusetts, New York, and Texas matched five numbers. The cost to play the Mega Millions is only $2, with prizes ranging from $2 to the jackpot amount.

The odds of winning a $1 million prize in the Mega Millions are one in 12.6 million, while the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302.6 million. Interestingly, the Mega Millions is considered to be more challenging to win than the Powerball.

When it comes to claiming the prize, jackpot winners have two options: receiving it in installments or as a lump sum. If the winner chooses the annuity option, they will receive one check followed by 29 annual payments, each being five percent larger than the previous one. On the other hand, those who opt for the lump sum will have their winnings subjected to federal and potentially state taxes. The federal tax rate on lottery winnings is 24 percent, with state tax rates varying across the United States. For instance, there are no state taxes on lottery winnings in Florida, California, and Texas, but the rate is eight percent in New Jersey.

As the search for the lucky $1 million Mega Millions winner continues, players are encouraged to check their tickets and claim their prizes before the deadline.