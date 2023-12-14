Genesisy G80 2025: Fanavaozana tsara tarehy

Summary: The Genesis G80 2025 is set to undergo several changes for the upcoming model year, following the footsteps of its sibling, the GV80 SUV. While the exterior updates are relatively minor, the interior receives significant upgrades, including a redesigned dashboard and a 27-inch digital display. However, some drivers may not appreciate the newly added touch controls for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system. More details will be unveiled during the official reveal in 2024, but it is expected that the G80 will retain the same engine options, including the four and six-cylinder engines producing 300 and 375 horsepower, respectively, along with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

A Sleek Upgrade for the Genesis G80 2025

The Genesis G80 2025 is set to make waves with its sleek and upgraded design. While the exterior changes may not be immediately noticeable, a closer look reveals subtle yet impactful updates. The double-grilled front fascia and the new MLA (Micro Lens Array) headlights are among the noticeable changes. The front bumper has also been slightly reworked, giving the G80 Sport a more aggressive appearance.

Moving to the sides, attention is immediately drawn to the new 20-inch wheels, designed with a double five-spoke pattern that resembles the propellers of an aircraft, as Genesis proudly explains. At the rear, a trim resembling a diffuser with triangular tips, reminiscent of the front grille, stands out. Additionally, the exhaust outlets are now concealed, adding to the elegant and clean aesthetic of the G80.

Inside the Genesis G80 2025, the most significant updates can be found. Following in the footsteps of the GV80, the sedan boasts a redesigned dashboard, topped with a 27-inch DELO digital display that seamlessly integrates the instrument cluster and multimedia screen. However, some drivers may have mixed feelings about the newly added touch controls for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning functions.

The center console has also received a facelift, with a new finish that adds sophistication. The control knob for the screen and the gear selector have been refined as well. Moreover, the modern two-tone steering wheel, which maintains its flat-bottom shape in the G80 Sport variant, complements the overall luxurious ambiance of the interior.

Further details about the Genesis G80 2025 will be disclosed during the official unveiling in 2024. It is anticipated that the sedan will continue to offer the same engine options, including the four and six-cylinder variants, delivering 300 and 375 horsepower respectively. These engines will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a powerful and exhilarating driving experience.