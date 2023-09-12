Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Vaovao

Apple Event 2023: fandefasana iPhone 15 sy Apple Watch Series 9

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Apple Event 2023: fandefasana iPhone 15 sy Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Event 2023 has captured the attention of people around the world, especially Apple fans and those interested in purchasing a new iPhone. During this event, Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series and the latest iteration of its Apple Watch, the Series 9.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 will be available in India immediately after its global launch. This is a significant departure from previous launch strategies, where iPhone sales in India commenced much later than the global release. Bloomberg, citing reliable sources, revealed that the assembly of the iPhone 15 is taking place in India, enabling the prompt availability of this model in the country.

However, it remains unclear whether all variants, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone Pro Max, will be immediately available in India. Historically, the Pro variants have debuted in India slightly later, and their assembly does not take place in the country.

The Apple Event 2023 will commence at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Viewers can watch the live event on Apple’s official website and YouTube. The event will be livestreamed directly from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters. We will also provide live updates on our website, keeping you informed about the latest features and announcements regarding the iPhone 15 and other products.

Loharano: Bloomberg

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Vaovao

The Wordle Review: Famakafakana Puzzle Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vaovao

Bakteria fahiny no nanjanaka voalohany ny tany 407 tapitrisa taona lasa izay

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vaovao

Fampitahana ny Sonos Beam (Gen 2) sy Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Malahelo ianao

Science

Ny Curiosity Rover dia maka ny Panorama Mahavariana an'i Gediz Vallis Ridge amin'ny Mars

Sep 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mitondra ny Fahagagan'ny Cosmos ho an'ny Zanak'i Kenya

Sep 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ny fiovan'ny toetr'andro ara-tantara dia nitana anjara toerana tamin'ny fiompiana tany am-boalohany

Sep 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Niverina teto an-tany ny iraka OSIRIS-REx an'ny NASA miaraka amin'ny santionany asteroid Bennu

Sep 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments