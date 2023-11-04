Fitiavana eny an-kianja: Ny fomba nitondran'ny fanatanjahantena an'i Hannah Tyrell sy Sorcha Turnbull miaraka

Sport has always been a significant part of Hannah Tyrell’s life, from her dedication to Dublin’s Ladies football to her involvement in the Irish rugby union team. Little did she know that a simple switch of positions on the pitch would change her life forever.

In 2013, Hannah made her debut for the Dublin team and it was during this time that she crossed paths with Sorcha Turnbull. In her quest for a position change, she had to find a replacement goalkeeper, and that’s when Sorcha stepped in. This unexpected encounter sparked a deep friendship, unlike any other Hannah had experienced before.

Their love story was slow to blossom, with mutual feelings taking a couple of years to surface. But once they started dating, their connection grew stronger, and they have been together ever since. Reflecting on their relationship, Hannah acknowledges their differences, admitting that they sometimes clash over their contrasting personalities and approaches to life.

In August 2021, Hannah and Sorcha tied the knot in a heartfelt ceremony at the Dean Hotel in Dublin, surrounded by their loved ones. The joy was momentarily interrupted by the demands of Hannah’s sporting career as she showcased her skills in the Women’s All-Ireland Semi-Final just three days after their wedding. However, the week turned out to be a dream come true for Hannah as Dublin emerged victorious and she was named Player of the Match.

Their journey as a couple took another beautiful turn when Hannah and Sorcha welcomed their baby girl, Aoife, into the world in 2023. As new parents, their love for each other deepened, and Hannah continued to excel on the field. She proudly celebrated her team’s victory in the All-Ireland final, cradling Aoife in her arms, and capturing the hearts of the nation.

Looking ahead, Hannah and Sorcha have expressed their hope to expand their family further. They envision another child in the future, with Hannah taking on the role of carrying the baby. Their love story is a testament to the power of sports in bringing people together and creating lifelong bonds.

