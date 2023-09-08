Fiainan-tanàna

Famoahana ny teknolojia vaovao sy ny herin'ny AI

Chromecast Remote vaovao avy amin'ny Google Spotted amin'ny Android TV Beta

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Google appears to be developing a new Chromecast with Google TV, and recent findings in the Android TV 14 beta suggest that it could come with an updated remote. Tech enthusiast and Android deep diver Mishaal Rahman uncovered a system video that showcased an outline of what appears to be a brand-new remote designed to control Google TV software.

The new remote bears a resemblance to the current flat pill-shaped remote that was first introduced in 2020. However, it features some notable changes. One of the major differences is the addition of extra buttons. The previous six main control buttons seem to have been rearranged to make room for what could potentially be a new volume or channel rocker. This new button matches the diameter of the face buttons on the remote.

The redesigned remote also includes a star button on the right side of the final row. This button is thought to be a customizable “magic button,” which was initially leaked in 2020 but did not make it to the final design of the original remote. The star button could potentially allow users to create shortcuts to their favorite apps, providing a convenient way to access frequently used content.

In recent months, Google has been expanding its control options for its products. In January, the company added new TV remote controls to the Google Home app. Additionally, the latest Pixel Tablet released by Google includes smart home controls when docked. If the new Google TV remote and Chromecast are indeed real, we may hear more about them at Google’s upcoming Made by Google event on October 4th.

